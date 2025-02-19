Ukrainian president accuses Trump of living in 'bubble of disinformation'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he gives a press conference in Kyiv on February 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday accused US President Donald Trump of being caught in a "bubble of disinformation," saying he hopes Trump's team gets a clearer understanding of what he called the "truth about Ukraine."

In an interview with German media, Zelenskyy rebuffed Trump's recent remarks suggesting that the Ukrainian president's job approval rating in his own country stands at just 4%.

"We have seen this disinformation, and we understand that it originates from Russia. We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between American and Russian representatives. Unfortunately, Trump is trapped in this bubble of misinformation," claimed Zelenskyy.

He further accused Trump of aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to weaken Russia's international isolation over the Ukraine war and other issues.