US-Europe 'common value base not that common anymore': Heusgen

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 16, 2025. (AFP)

Outgoing chair of the Munich Security Conference Christoph Heusgen has expressed concerns over the growing divisions between Europe and the US, saying that the "common value base is not that common anymore."

"We have to fear that our common value base is not that common anymore. I'm very grateful to all those European politicians that spoke out and reaffirmed the values and principles that they are defending," Heusgen said on Sunday, speaking at the closing session of the high-level gathering.

He emphasized the need for European leaders to stand firm in defending shared principles such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

His remarks followed a speech by US Vice President JD Vance on Friday, which, according to Heusgen, stressed a shift in transatlantic relations. In response, Heusgen praised European leaders, particularly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for reaffirming their commitment to core democratic values.

"The message from Munich is clear: Europe is not nice to have. Europe is a must-have," Heusgen noted, urging the continent to take a more proactive role in global security.

He echoed NATO chief Mark Rutte's sentiment, calling on European nations to bring "concrete ideas and spending pledges" to the table instead of complaining about being sidelined.

Heusgen also warned against appeasement in dealing with security threats, drawing historical parallels to 1938. "Putin smells weakness. He only reacts to strength," he said.

The three-day Munich Security Conference concluded on Sunday following high-level discussions on global security issues, particularly European security, the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, and transatlantic relations.

Intense discussions about the Ukraine war and potential peace talks with Russia, as well as US Vice President JD Vance's controversial remarks about Europe, have dominated the conference, which began on Friday.

The 61st annual flagship conference was attended by over 50 heads of state and government, as well as 150 ministers from around the world.