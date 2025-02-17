Israel strikes southern Lebanon ahead of deadline for withdrawal

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes Monday night on the villages of Tayr Harfa and Aaichiyehin in the Jezzine district, as well as two explosions in the border town of Odaisseh in the Marjayoun district, continuing its breaches of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon just before it is due to leave the area.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli air force launched two strikes targeting the course of the Litani River between the Lahed Bridge and Mahmoudiyeh in Aaichiyehin, Jezzine.

Israeli aircraft also targeted the Ain ez Zarqa area on the outskirts of Tayr Harfa in the southern district of Tyre.

The agency added that Israeli forces set off two blasts in Odaisseh in southern Lebanon's Marjayoun district.

These airstrikes come just before the Tuesday deadline for Israel to withdraw from towns it occupied in southern Lebanon during its recent military operation, while insisting on maintaining its forces at five border points, most of which are strategic hills overlooking Israeli settlements.