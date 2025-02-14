Zelensky says US lacks clear plan to end war, calls for stronger military support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the US does not have a clear plan to end the war in Ukraine, stressing the need for stronger military support and decisive Western action against Russia.

"I don't think that the US has a ready plan to end the war," Zelensky told reporters in Munich, ahead of his planned talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance on the situation in Ukraine.

He also reiterated that if Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, the country must expand its army to 1.5 million soldiers equipped with modern weaponry to ensure national security.

Zelensky announced upcoming visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye but clarified that he will not meet with Russian or American officials during his stop in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on Russia's military movements, Zelensky said Moscow is preparing 15 divisions for deployment in the Belarusian direction, adding that their intended target remains uncertain.

"I am not sure that those divisions will go on the offensive against Ukraine. It could be Poland, it could be the Baltic countries," he warned.

He also urged the West to take a firmer stance against Russia, cautioning that if Ukraine and the US fail to find a concrete solution to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, Western leaders may have to "change their suits into military uniforms."