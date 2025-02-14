VANCE: MASS MIGRATION IS EUROPES MOST URGENT CHALLENGE

News World Vance: Mass migration is Europe's 'most urgent' challenge

Vance: Mass migration is Europe's 'most urgent' challenge

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that while Europe faces numerous challenges, "nothing is more urgent than mass migration."

DPA WORLD Published February 14,2025 Subscribe

US Vice President JD Vance said Europe is facing many challenges but that there is "nothing more urgent than mass migration."



Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Vance referred to the attack in the city a day earlier by a 24-year-old Afghan man who intentionally slammed his car into a crowd, injuring 36 people.



He called it a "terrible story" that we've heard "way too many times in Europe and, unfortunately, too many times in the United States as well."



"How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction? No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants."











