Scholz sees signs for continued US cooperation on defence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that while there are signs of continued defense cooperation with the U.S., Europe must take all necessary steps to strengthen its own security.

Published February 14,2025
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there were signs that cooperation with the United States on defence could continue but Europe must in any case do everything it can to better guarantee its own security.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, to be broadcast on Sunday, Scholz said everything must be done to ensure NATO can continue to function, although this "will not be an easy task."

Scholz comments come after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Europe on Thursday against treating America like a "sucker" by making it responsible for its defence.