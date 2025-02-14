Munich Security Conference begins amid US shockwaves on Ukraine, Gaza

Leading politicians, diplomats and security experts are meeting on Friday at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) amid the shockwaves caused by dramatic shifts in US policy regarding the Ukraine conflict and in the Middle East.



A speech by US Vice President JD Vance on Friday is set to be one of the most carefully watched at the three-day gathering, which also being attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, one of the 60 leaders registered for the conference, on Thursday warned against any peace talks between the US and Russia without including the Ukrainians and Europeans. His comments came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's one-on-one phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



More than 100 ministers are also on the guest list at the MSC, which is considered one of the world's most important security policy forums.



German Frank-Walter Steinmeier will open the gathering in the early afternoon, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also set to speak on Friday.



Apart from Ukraine, topics high on the agenda include the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories - where Trump has pushed the idea of resettling all Gazans and allowing the US to take control of the Gaza Strip - as well as in Syria, where Islamist rebel groups recently came to power.



Numerous discussion groups will also consider global financial systems, the resilience of democracies, climate change, nuclear safety and the future of artificial intelligence.

