Syrian foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, in Paris on Thursday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a tweet on X, the ministry shared several photos from the meeting between the two top diplomats.

The ministry, however, did not provide further details regarding the content of the discussions or the exact date of Shaibani's arrival in the French capital.

This marks the second meeting between the two foreign ministers, following their previous discussions in Damascus in January, when Barrot visited the Syrian capital alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Shaibani's visits France to participate in a ministerial meeting on Syria.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The next day, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, who was appointed on Jan. 29 as president, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.