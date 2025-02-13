India’s prime minister arrives in US for talks with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote on X.

"Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet. @realDonaldTrump," he said.

Modi is expected to address his nation's trade deficit and propose a menu of trade concessions, CNBC reported. Other issues include energy and defense.

Modi, who is the fourth foreign leader visiting Trump since his inauguration, will meet tech billionaire Elon Musk and other members of the Trump administration.

Modi and Trump will meet at the White House on Thursday afternoon.