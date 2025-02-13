ASTONISHED BY REACTION TO PUTIN-TRUMP CALL, RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS WEST NORMALIZED KYIV’S AGGRESSIVE RHETORIC

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed surprise at the global reaction to Wednesday's phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, saying it was treated as if it were an extraordinary event.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow after a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Thursday, Lavrov said the reaction reflects how the West has come to view Ukraine's aggressive rhetoric toward Russia as normal.

"At the same time, there has been no condemnation from the US' European allies regarding the contact between Putin and Trump," Lavrov said.

"Perhaps many in the West, including European Union leaders, were taken aback by a simple, civilized conversation between two well-mannered and polite people. Of course, they have many differences, but they understand that politics is about sitting down, talking, and searching for common ground," he said.

European leaders have insisted that both Kyiv and Europe must be involved in any peace discussions, as Trump said he agreed with Putin to begin negotiations to end the three-year-long Ukraine war "immediately."

Lavrov expressed hope that the Putin-Trump call would serve as an example for Western politicians on how diplomacy should be conducted.

He said he also briefed his Tajik counterpart on the details of the presidential conversation.

RUSSIA-TAJIKISTAN RELATIONS



Turning to bilateral ties, Lavrov highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness of Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan, emphasizing its role in ensuring both Tajikistan's security and the protection of the southern borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

For his part, Muhriddin said he and Lavrov discussed issues concerning Tajik migrants in Russia amid recent regulatory changes. While some concerns need to be addressed, he noted that certain aspects of the situation are improving.