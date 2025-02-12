UN URGES ACTION TO SEIZE VERY IMPORTANT MOMENT IN SYRIAS POLITICAL TRANSITION

Senior UN officials on Wednesday urged international support to seize Syria's crucial moment in its political transition, calling for coordinated efforts to ensure stability and economic recovery.

"We are at a very important moment in the unfolding political situation in Syria," Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council.

Pedersen noted the new government's commitment to close consultations with UN officials, and said: "We look forward to seeing this commitment translated into concrete follow-up action."

"I believe that moving towards the shared goal of stability and a national army will likely be linked to the overall political transition and its credibility inclusiveness," he said. Pedersen called on international actors to "maintain a coordinated front in supporting this goal."

On the Israeli army's continued presence in the buffer zone around the Golan Heights, he said that "UNDOF (UN Disengagement Observer Force) says that the IDF has established multiple positions in the area of separation in violation."

He urged the Security Council to "hold Israel to its commitment that this is a temporary presence and stress that Israel must withdraw."

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign against Syrian military sites since the downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December.

The Israeli army occupied the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights in early December, violating a 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria, in a move that expanded Israel's control over the territory, most of which it has occupied since the 1967 Middle East War.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

Pedersen noted the economic challenges facing Syria and highlighted growing concerns over sanctions and humanitarian aid cuts.

"Many Syrians will be measuring success in hours of electricity, the price of food, and levels of employment," he said, adding that sanctioning states "should make meaningful moves towards sanctions easing from the outset, including in the critical sectors of energy, investments, and finance -- including the central bank."

He further called on the government to "make good on their commitments to the Syrian people by clear and concrete actions, on the transition and in engagement with my office."

Joyce Msuya, deputy UN relief chief, also urged the Council to "seize the opportunity of this moment for Syria's people."

Saying that more than 70% of the Syrian population is affected, Msuya said: "The UN and its humanitarian partners are working to deliver critical assistance while adapting our systems to the shifting context in Syria."

She noted the ongoing efforts to assess humanitarian needs, and said that "a country-wide rapid needs assessment is underway with initial results expected soon."

"Funding shortfalls also continue to pose an enormous constraint on our ability to scale up further," Msuya said, pointing out that the "US funding accounted for more than a quarter of support for the Humanitarian Response Plan in Syria. Delays or suspension of funding will affect whether vulnerable people can access essential services."

Her remarks come amid US President Donald Trump administration's decision to suspend foreign aid.

"We continue to seek new and more efficient ways to scale up operations. This includes working to move towards a streamlined coordination architecture," Msuya said.

Recalling the UN's appeal for $1.2 billion to assist 6.7 million people through March, she said: "Now is the time to invest in Syria's future."

She further called for "respect for international humanitarian law, smooth facilitation of assistance, and the necessary funding to scale up and sustain our response."