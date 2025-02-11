POPE FRANCIS CRITICIZES TRUMPS IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

Pope Francis sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in an unusual open letter sent to America's Catholic bishops on Tuesday.

The pope, who earlier called Trump's plan to millions of migrants a "disgrace", said it was wrong to assume that all undocumented immigrants were criminals.

"I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church ... not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters," said the pontiff.









