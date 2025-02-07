The Netherlands regrets US executive order sanctioning International Criminal Court

The Netherlands expressed regret over US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling the court's work "essential in the fight against impunity."

"Our country has a strong reputation and responsibility as a host country of important international legal institutions," Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp wrote on X following the decision.

Trump signed the executive order Thursday, accusing the ICC of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel." The sanctions come amid ongoing tensions between the United States and the Hague-based court.

Veldkamp reaffirmed the Netherlands' commitment to international law, stating, "The Netherlands actively contributes to strengthening the international legal order and multilateral cooperation and will, in good faith, fulfill binding international law and treaty obligations."

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.

In a separate move on Friday, the ICC has condemned the issuance of US executive order seeking to impose sanctions on the court.



