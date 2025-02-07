GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ REJECTS TRUMPS GAZA ‘TAKEOVER’ PLAN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle its Palestinian population in other countries in the region.

"I completely reject what President Trump has put on the table," the Social Democrat said during a campaign event in Ludwigsburg. "The population of Gaza must not be resettled in Egypt and Jordan. This is not right," he emphasized.

Scholz stressed that efforts must focus on reducing current tensions and pursuing diplomatic solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would ensure peaceful coexistence between a future Palestinian state and Israel.

His comments came in response to Trump's statements during a joint press conference on Tuesday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump said the Gazan population should be moved to countries like Jordan and Egypt, with the US turning the land into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

The proposal drew sharp condemnation from Palestine and was flatly rejected by numerous countries, including China, Russia, Türkiye, Spain, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.





