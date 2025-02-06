CENTCOM not developing plans for US troop deployment in Gaza: Report

 Contact Us
The Wall Street Journal reports that US Central Command (CENTCOM) is not drafting plans to enter Gaza, despite President Trump’s proposal to "take over" the enclave. Senior defense officials first heard of the idea during Trump’s press conference with Netanyahu. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated the Pentagon is prepared to consider all options.

Published February 06,2025
US Central Command (CENTCOM) is not drawing up options for entering Gaza following a plan announced by President Donald Trump to "take over" the enclave, said a report.

Citing US defense officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Joint Staff has not received a formal request to draft such a plan.

According to the report, senior defense officials initially learned of the idea during Trump's press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

"Nobody knows what's happening," a defense official told the Journal.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu, said the Pentagon is prepared to look at all options on Gaza

"On the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," said Hegseth.