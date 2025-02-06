Argentina says it will withdraw from World Health Organization

Argentina will pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO), the country's presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Manuel Adorni said Argentina's decision to leave the WHO was driven by significant disagreements over health management, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"President (Javier) Milei instructed the foreign minister to withdraw Argentina's participation in the World Health Organization," he said.

In a social media post, Milei argued that the WHO's prolonged measures during the pandemic constituted a "crime against humanity."

The move came after US President Donald Trump on Jan. 21 signed an executive order to begin Washington's exit from the international health body.