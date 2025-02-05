Zelenskyy again extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday signed two bills on extending martial law and mobilization into law for another three months.

The status of the two bills, which were posted on the online portal of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament, were updated, indicating they were received with Zelenskyy's signature.

The approval extended martial law and mobilization in Ukraine until May 9.

Zelenskyy submitted the two draft bills to parliament on Jan. 14, which were adopted by the parliament a day later.

The Ukrainian president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The measures have been extended multiple times since then.