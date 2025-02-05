UN rights chief slams Trump’s plan to 'take over' Gaza

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday rebuked US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and forcibly resettle its Palestinian population in other countries, stressing that any forcible transfer or deportation of Palestinians from occupied territory would violate international law.

"It is crucial that we move towards the next phase of the ceasefire, to release all hostages and arbitrarily detained prisoners, end the war and reconstruct Gaza, with full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Volker Turk said in a statement.

Turk underscored that "international law is very clear" and reaffirmed the right to self-determination as a fundamental principle that must be upheld by all states.

"The suffering of people in the OPT (occupied Palestinian territories) and Israel has been unbearable. Palestinians and Israelis need peace and security, on the basis of full dignity and equality," he added.

"Any forcible transfer ... or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited," he concluded.









