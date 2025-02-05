Russia slams Trump’s plan to take over Gaza

Russia on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump's plan to take over the Gaza Strip as a manifestation of the Western "cancel culture."

Speaking at a roundtable meeting on Ukraine with ambassadors in Moscow, Lavrov argued that this "culture of cancellation" has now become particularly evident in relation to the situation in the Middle East.

Highlighting the decisions of the UN Security Council, he said that these decisions, "which were recognized by everyone without exception a month and a half ago as a necessary basis for actions to create a Palestinian state, have simply been canceled."

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday, Trump said that the US "will take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere under a redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."





