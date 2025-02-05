1,440 earthquakes recorded in Greek island of Santorini since Feb. 1

About 1,440 earthquakes have been recorded on the Greek island of Santorini in the southern Aegean Sea since Feb. 1, according to the country's Geodynamic Institute.

Of them, some 440 were above 3 on the Richter scale and 73 were above 4 on the Richter scale, it added.

The island also recorded 45 tremors on Wednesday, including two above 4 on the Richter scale and 10 above 3 on the Richter scale.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held in Athens chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and attended by Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias and experts.

Speaking at the meeting, Efthymios Lekkas, a leading geologist and head of the state-run Earthquake Planning and Protection Agency (OSAP), warned of a high risk of landslides on the island due to tremors.

Also speaking, Kostas Papazachos, a prominent expert on geophysics and seismology, said: "The situation seems to be moving towards a better scenario in relation to seismic activity," urging the residents of the island to stay calm.

Following presentations by the experts, Prime Minister Mitsotakis maintained they are a bit more optimistic today than they were yesterday.