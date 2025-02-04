Trump says there is 'great interest' in TikTok

US President Donald Trump said Monday that there is "great interest" in TikTok as his administration seeks to arrange a deal for the sale of the popular short-video sharing app.

"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Previously, Trump said that "a lot of people" will be bidding to own TikTok.

After taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to delay a ban of the app for 75 days.

According to the order, he is pursuing a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

Discussions over TikTok's future continue, with American investors and companies showing interest.

Trump has indicated that a deal is expected soon, stressing that the US must benefit from any agreement.





