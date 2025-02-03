Over 100 earthquakes jolt Aegean Sea in last 48 hours

More than 100 earthquakes have been recorded in the Aegean Sea over the past 48 hours, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 4.8, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.

More than 400 minor earthquakes have been recorded in the region since Jan. 28, AFAD said on X.

According to data from the agency, multiple tremors were registered across the region between Feb. 1 at midnight and Feb. 3 at midnight, marking a period of heightened seismic activity.

Late Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting following a surge in seismic activity in the Aegean Islands region.

The meeting, attended by government officials and experts, focused on the recent tremors and potential measures to prepare for a larger earthquake.

Precautionary measures were also implemented in Santorini, where search and rescue teams, as well as drones and rescue dogs were deployed. Tents were set up for emergency teams, and pools were drained to prevent potential damage to buildings during a quake, according to local media.





