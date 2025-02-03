NATO is allegedly preparing a large-scale operation to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed Monday.

According to a statement from the SVR, released through Russian news agency TASS, NATO seeks to remove Zelensky, ideally through elections that the alliance expects to take place in Ukraine by the fall of this year.

"In preparation for the election campaign, NATO headquarters is devising an extensive operation to tarnish Zelensky's reputation," the statement read.

The SVR further alleged that part of this plan involves exposing claims that Zelensky and his team have misappropriated over $1.5 billion intended for ammunition procurement.

Additionally, it claimed that evidence would be disclosed showing that payments meant for 130,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers, officially listed as active personnel, were being diverted abroad.

The statement also alleged that Ukraine's leadership was involved in selling Western-supplied weapons to various groups in African countries.

The Russian intelligence agency suggested that NATO views Zelensky as an obstacle to resolving the conflict through negotiations. "In Washington and Brussels, Zelensky is increasingly seen as 'a spent force'," it claimed.

The SVR also suggested that Western officials believe Ukraine's military will soon struggle to counter Russian advances. It pointed to uncertainty regarding the continuation of military aid to Kyiv, particularly in light of a potential shift in US leadership.

There was no immediate response from NATO or Ukrainian authorities regarding the allegations.