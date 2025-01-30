Nordic countries reaffirm military cooperation to bolster NATO efforts

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation in support of NATO's regional initiatives.

Meeting in Helsinki under the framework of Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO), the five countries' defense ministers issued a joint statement emphasizing their readiness to defend NATO territory.

"As NATO members, the Nordic countries are committed to assisting each other and other allies, with readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory," the ministers said.

They also reiterated their commitment to enhancing military cooperation, including within the framework of Joint Force Command Norfolk, to support NATO's regional defense strategies.

Against the backdrop of what they described as "increased uncertainty, characterized by Russia's hostile behavior and war of aggression against Ukraine," the ministers underscored the necessity for NATO to remain strong and united. They also expressed unwavering support for Ukraine and its people for "as long as it takes."

NORDEFCO, established in 2009, aims to bolster the defense capabilities of its member countries by fostering collaboration and promoting effective solutions.





