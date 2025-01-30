France rules out sending troops to Greenland amid US desire to annex island

France on Thursday ruled out sending military troops to Greenland, the world's largest island and an autonomous Danish dependent territory with self-government and its own parliament.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing, spokesperson Christophe Lemoine responded to Anadolu's question, saying that the principle of the inviolability of borders and sovereignty remains valid in Europe.

He further said that French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had reiterated this principle to their Danish counterparts during their visit to Paris earlier this week.

"Sending (military) troops is out of the question," he said. "The only matter at hand is reaffirming the obligation to respect borders and national sovereignty."

French remarks came at a time when US President Donald Trump made clear his intention to take the territory under his country's control.