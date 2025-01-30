EU pledges 'full support' to Denmark against Trump’s Greenland ambitions

European Council President Antonio Costa reaffirmed the bloc's "full support" for Denmark in response to former US President Donald Trump's plan to acquire Greenland.

Speaking to Euronews in an interview on Wednesday, Costa stressed that the territorial integrity of Denmark is an "essential issue" for the EU.

"Denmark is a sovereign state. Denmark defines its interests, and the European Union will support Denmark," Costa said.

"We must not stop defending these principles when the territorial integrity of a member state of the European Union is at stake," he said, emphasizing that sovereignty and stability remain core EU values.

Tensions escalated after Trump refused to rule out economic or military measures to secure Greenland, claiming it was crucial for "the protection of the free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded by rallying European leaders, making it clear that the semi-autonomous island is "not for sale."

While Greenland is not an EU member, it maintains special ties with the 27-member bloc. The European Commission confirmed that, in case of military aggression, the EU's mutual defense clause would apply.

"We are not going to speculate. We are naturally hoping that this conflict (does) not turn into a conflict and, if there is a conflict, it is resolved amicably, as is fitting between allies," he added.

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has drawn Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

The Financial Times reported last week that Frederiksen and Trump engaged in a tense 45-minute phone call about the issue, leaving officials in Copenhagen deeply concerned.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term in office, an idea Denmark rejected outright. However, his return to the White House has revived fears of a more aggressive push to secure control over the island.





- EU-US RELATIONS AND DEFENCE SPENDING

Costa also addressed broader EU-US relations, particularly Trump's proposed tariffs on European goods.

"Just as the United States wants to protect its interests, the European Union has the responsibility to defend the interests of its companies, its citizens, and our union," he said, calling for "a normal, calm" dialogue.

On defence, Costa said increasing military spending should not undermine social policies.

"Budgetary choices are always multiple and necessarily a combination of all of them," he said, pushing back against NATO chief Mark Rutte's suggestion that Europeans must accept cuts to social services.





