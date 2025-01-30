5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Taiwan early Thursday, followed by a series of aftershocks, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10.11 a.m. local time, was located in Dapu Township, 40.5 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The China Earthquake Networks Center, however, recorded the quake's intensity as magnitude 5.2, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Five smaller earthquakes occurred in Dapu later in the morning at magnitude 3.4, magnitude 4.3, magnitude 3.2, magnitude 3.3 and magnitude 3.4, respectively.

More aftershocks are expected in the coming week, the center said.

On Jan. 21, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Chiayi County left 26 people injured.

On Jan. 26, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tainan city center in Dongshan Township.



