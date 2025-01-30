 Contact Us
News World 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Taiwan early Thursday near Dapu Township, followed by several aftershocks. No immediate reports of casualties or damage were made, but further aftershocks are expected in the coming week.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 30,2025
Subscribe
5.6 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS TAIWAN

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Taiwan early Thursday, followed by a series of aftershocks, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10.11 a.m. local time, was located in Dapu Township, 40.5 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The China Earthquake Networks Center, however, recorded the quake's intensity as magnitude 5.2, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Five smaller earthquakes occurred in Dapu later in the morning at magnitude 3.4, magnitude 4.3, magnitude 3.2, magnitude 3.3 and magnitude 3.4, respectively.

More aftershocks are expected in the coming week, the center said.

On Jan. 21, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Chiayi County left 26 people injured.

On Jan. 26, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tainan city center in Dongshan Township.