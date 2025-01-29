Pope Francis calls for end to hostilities in Democratic Republic of Congo

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on January 29, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Pope Francis on Wednesday voiced concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Speaking during his weekly general audience at the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, the pontiff called on all parties to cease hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians in Goma and other conflict-affected areas.

Francis also expressed concern over developments in Congo's capital Kinshasa, calling for an end to violence against people and property. He urged local authorities and the international community to make every effort for a peaceful resolution.

"As I pray for the swift restoration of peace and security, I call on local authorities and the international community to make every effort to resolve the conflict through peaceful means," he added.

On Monday, M23 rebels claimed to have taken control of Goma, while Kinshasa claimed that Rwandan forces were present during the takeover.

At least 25 people have been killed in Goma and nine in Rwanda. Hundreds have been injured in the ongoing clashes.

Locals say both government forces and rebels control parts of the city of 3 million people, including internally displaced persons.