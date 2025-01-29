French premier defends 'submersion' term for immigration despite opposition backlash

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou stood firm in his use of the term "submersion" to describe immigration in Mayotte and other regions, despite strong criticism from the left and members of his own camp.

Bayrou reiterated his stance in the French parliament, or National Assembly, on Tuesday, claiming that the scale of illegal immigration in Mayotte, where Comoros migrants account for an estimated 25% of the population, justifies the term.

"Anyone who sees the situation in Mayotte understands that 'submersion' is the most appropriate word," he said, referring to the French archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mozambique's coast.

The remarks drew swift condemnation from opposition lawmakers, who accused Bayrou of borrowing rhetoric from the far right.

Socialist group leader Boris Vallaud challenged him in parliament, asking if he had "knowingly adopted" the language of the far right.

After hearing Bayrou's response, he said he felt "overwhelmed by consternation."

Green party leader Cyrielle Chatelain also denounced Bayrou's words.

"If you govern with the prejudices of the far right, we will end up governed by the far right, and you will have been complicit," she said.

She further accused him of fueling "fantasies and conspiracy theories" and of pandering to far-right sentiment.

Bayrou rejected the accusations, insisting he needed no lessons in "civicism or fraternity."

He defended his position by stating that the real issue was the failure of integration, which, in his view, has become "a dead end" due to barriers related to employment, language, and core values.





