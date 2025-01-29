5 crew injured as Japan-Los Angeles flight suffers turbulence

At least five crew of a Japanese airplane were injured when a flight to Los Angeles from Japan's Haneda Airport suffered turbulence, local media reported on Wednesday.

The All Nippon Airways flight carrying 196 passengers and crew on a Boeing 787-9 was shaken during a flight, possibly due to turbulence, according to The Japan News.

One female flight attendant was seriously injured, while four other female attendants sustained minor injuries, it said.

The flight was shaken while descending at an altitude of 4,300 meters (14,107 feet), 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) northwest of Los Angeles International Airport.

Later, the aircraft landed safely at the airport.

On Tuesday, at least seven people were injured when a Hong Kong-bound airplane caught fire at a Busan airport in South Korea.

On Dec. 29, as many as 177 people were killed when a Jeju Air flight crash-landed at the Muan International Airport in South Korea.