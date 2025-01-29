2 killed, 2 injured in massive Ukraine drone attack on Russia

Two people were killed and as many others were injured in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"In the village of Razumnoye, Belgorod region, as a result of Ukraine's drone attack on an apartment building, the worst happened—a two-year-old child and his mother were killed. Another child and his father, who were also in the house, sustained injuries," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 104 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight across multiple Russian regions.

Forty-seven drones were shot down over the Kursk region. Additionally, 27 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, 11 over Smolensk, seven over Tver, and four over Belgorod. Three drones were intercepted over both the Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga regions, while one was downed in the Rostov region and another in the Leningrad region.

Earlier, reports indicated that the Smolensk region had been subjected to a massive nighttime drone attack, with one drone allegedly attempting to strike a nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a fire broke out at an enterprise in the Kstovskaya industrial zone after drone wreckage fell at the site.

Ukraine has not yet commented on these claims, and independent verification of the reports remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.