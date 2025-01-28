Russian, UAE foreign ministers discuss strategic partnership, regional issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers emphasized their mutual interest in advancing the Russia-UAE strategic partnership, building on agreements reached during high-level talks, particularly those held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow in October 2024, a ministry statement said Monday.

They exchanged views on key global and regional issues, focusing on the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the situation in Lebanon, and developments in Syria.

Lavrov and Al Nahyan stressed the importance of mobilizing broad international support under the UN to promote inclusive national dialogue in Syria involving all political and ethnic groups.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining close foreign policy coordination, including within international organizations.