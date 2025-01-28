Two-state solution ‘only path’ to secure Palestinian rights: Qatar

Qatar confirmed Tuesday that a two-state solution is the "only path" for the Palestinian people to secure their rights.

"Qatar's stance has always been clear regarding the necessity of the Palestinian people obtaining their rights," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

"The two-state solution is the only path forward to achieve this goal," he added in response to a question about US President Donald Trump's call for Palestinian resettlement from Gaza.

The two-state solution refers to the establishment of two states, Palestine and Israel, and is widely supported by the Arab world and the international community.

On Saturday, Trump called to "just clean out" the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, describing the enclave as a "demolition site" after Israel's genocidal war.

Amman and Cairo, however, vehemently rejected any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

The US president told reporters on Monday that he will discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to visit the US "very soon."

Trump's proposal came after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.