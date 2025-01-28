Palestine urges all countries to publicly oppose resettlement plans

Palestine called on all countries on Tuesday to publicly oppose the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza.

"We urge other countries to swiftly issue clear public stances rejecting the displacement of our people, in alignment with international law and international legitimacy resolutions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reaffirmed "absolute rejection of the policy of resettlement," calling it "a heinous form of ethnic cleansing that comes as part of attempts to create political and security chaos in a conflict zone and undermine the security and stability of the region and the world."

The ministry called for "the immediate initiation of binding international arrangements" to end the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands.

Last week, US President Donald Trump suggested to "just clean out" the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, describing the enclave as a "demolition site."

Amman and Cairo, however, vehemently rejected any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians.

The US president told reporters on Monday that he will discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to visit the US "very soon."

Trump's proposal came after the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, suspending the war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has reduced much of the area to rubble and displaced almost all its more than 2 million inhabitants.