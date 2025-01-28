Bahrain, Italy highlight importance of dialogue for global stability

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to enhance global stability during a meeting Monday at Al Gudaibiya Palace in the capital Manama, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The two leaders discussed "the development of strategic relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, investment and sustainable development sectors to serve mutual interests."

King Hamad highlighted Bahrain's commitment to "further strengthening ties with Italy and enhancing them to further achieve prosperity and benefit for their people."

The leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and addressed several issues of mutual concern, the report added.

Both sides "underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomatic solutions and cooperation in addressing crises and promoting global peace and stability."

Earlier on Monday, Meloni arrived in Bahrain following a visit to Saudi Arabia. The duration of her stay was not disclosed.





