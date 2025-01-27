SLOVENIA CALLS TRUMPS GAZA RELOCATION PLAN UNACCEPTABLE

Slovenia's foreign minister on Monday criticized US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, describing the plan as "unacceptable."

"Slovenia's position is completely clear, we do not agree to forced expulsion," Tanja Fajon said during her doorstep remarks ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Underlining that Slovenia recognized Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, Fajon said Palestinians "have the right" to be in their own land.

"Any kind of forced resettlement in Jordan or Egypt, as both countries have repeatedly indicated in the past, is absolutely unacceptable," she said.

"This is also a case of gross violations of international humanitarian law and I think that we must take a very strong stand against this in the European Union."

US President Trump made his controversial proposal on Saturday, suggesting it was time to "clean out" the besieged Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt.

Israel's genocidal war on the territory since October 2023 has resulted in more than 47,000 Palestinian deaths and left the blockaded enclave devastated.