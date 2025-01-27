Colombian President Petro criticizes Trump, announces retaliatory tariffs

Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded to accusations by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, "I don't like your oil. Your greed will destroy humanity." Petro expressed his strong reaction to the U.S. imposing visa restrictions on Colombian officials and their families.

In a detailed response on social media, Petro criticized Trump's policies, discussing his personal connection to U.S. history, referencing labor leaders and figures like Sacco and Vanzetti. He further condemned Trump's views on oil and greed, asserting that his own country, Colombia, seeks freedom and is not submissive to foreign powers. He also highlighted Colombia's deep historical and cultural ties, emphasizing the nation's independence and rich heritage.

Petro also announced a 50% tariff on U.S. imports in retaliation for the U.S.'s tariffs, promoting Colombia's products and labor. Latin American leaders from Honduras, Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia voiced their support for Petro, with Venezuela's Maduro urging unity between Colombia and Venezuela for peace.