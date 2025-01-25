King Charles wears kilt in tartan named after him in new photo

Buckingham Palace published a new photograph of King Charles wearing a kilt made of a tartan named in his honour to mark the birthday of Scotland's national poet Robert Burns on Saturday.

Burn's Night is an annual celebration of the poet, who was born in 1759 and died in 1796.

In the photograph, taken last autumn, the 76-year-old king appears standing in the library at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.





The monarch is seen wearing a kilt in the King Charles III tartan, which was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority in May 2023, and a tie in matching colours.

The palace revealed in February 2024 that Charles, who became king in 2022, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer detected in tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

His treatment has been progressing well and would continue this year, a palace source said late last year.







