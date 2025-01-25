Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns PKK attack on Iraqi soldiers

Türkiye, together with Iraq, will continue to fight against terrorism, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Saturday following the killing of two Iraqi border guards by PKK terrorists.

"It is clear that the PKK terrorist organization poses a common threat to the national security of both Türkiye and Iraq, and violates the country's sovereignty," spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X.

Keceli said the attack Friday on the guards has again "revealed the true face" of the PKK terror group.

The statement concluded by expressing deep sorrow for the deaths and offered condolences to the people of Iraq.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced Friday that two PKK terrorists who killed two Iraqi border guards were neutralized during clashes in the Batufa area of the Zaho district.

The Iraqi Border Guard Command, affiliated with the Interior Ministry, said border forces engaged with the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of the attackers. Another guard was also injured in the incident.

The PKK terror group not only targets security forces and civilians in Iraq with terror attacks that undermine the country's security and stability, but it also prevents services and development efforts from reaching hundreds of villages under its occupation.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.







