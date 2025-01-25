Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners following hostage transfer

Following the release of four Israeli hostages by the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, Israel has begun releasing 200 Palestinians from detention.Around 130 prisoners have been taken to Ramallah in the West Bank, where their families are reportedly waiting for them, Palestinian sources said on Saturday.Approximately 70 more Palestinian prisoners are on their way to Egypt. They are being relocated abroad under the agreement due to their serious offences.The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the prisoners arrived at the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. From there, they are to be taken to the Rafah border crossing and transferred to Egypt, state-affiliated Egyptian TV channel Al-Qahera reported.Many are expected to travel onward to other countries such as Qatar and Türkiye from there.The Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas stipulates that Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails for each soldier released, including 30 people serving life sentences.Among the prisoners to be released on Saturday is Wael Qassem, who, according to Israeli media, is alleged to have been involved in bomb attacks in Israel that resulted in dozens of deaths.Earlier Saturday, Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers held in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement.