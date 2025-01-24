UN urges Israel, Lebanon to fulfill commitments to cessation of hostilities

The UN on Friday urged Israel and Lebanon to fulfill their commitments to the cessation of hostilities.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN urges both countries "to avoid further action that could raise tensions and further delay the return of residents on both sides to their towns and villages."

His remarks came after Israel said the withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon could take longer than the 60-day period outlined in the ceasefire agreement reached in November of last year.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that the army's "withdrawal process is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani."

"We continue to call for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path towards longer term peace, security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line," Haq said.

He added that the UN, including Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the UN interim force in Lebanon remains "absolutely committed" to supporting the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities and their obligations under resolution 1701.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army entered the southern towns of Aitaroun and Qantara where it destroyed properties and a local mosque, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

At least 11 Israeli violations of the Nov. 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement brought the total number of violations to 633 since the deal was implemented.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army must complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon within the 60-day timeframe, which ends on Sunday.













