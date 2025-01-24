Russian official warns of growing nuclear confrontation risks

Escalating geopolitical rivalries are heightening the risks of violent confrontations between nuclear-armed states, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu warned on Friday.

In an interview with Russian state news agency TASS, Shoygu said Western nations are engaging in "ideological and value-based aggression" against Russia and Belarus. He emphasized that these efforts extend beyond economic sanctions, with the West also attempting to destabilize the internal political systems of both nations.

"Amid escalating global conflicts and intensifying geopolitical competition, the risk of violent confrontations between major powers, including those possessing nuclear capabilities, is increasing," Shoygu warned.

He criticized the West for continuous efforts to undermine social stability, destabilize national foundations, and impose what he called an "alien neoliberal ideology" on global society.

Shoygu asserted that these actions not only harm Russia and Belarus but also contribute to global instability.

"There is an ongoing devaluation of international institutions, which are increasingly being turned into political tools. Efforts are also being made to derail global initiatives aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space, effectively pushing outer space toward becoming a new arena for armed conflict," he added.

He concluded by arguing that these actions reflect a deliberate attempt to weaken Russia and Belarus, depriving them of sovereignty and the ability to independently determine their development paths or pursue their strategic interests.









