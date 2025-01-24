Lebanon identifies 20 additional ceasefire violations ahead of Israeli army withdrawal deadline

The Israeli army committed 20 more violations of a ceasefire on Friday that took effect in late November bringing total violations to nearly 660.

The new violations come barely one day before the deadline for the Israeli army's withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Israel, however, said earlier that the withdrawal could take longer than the 60-day timeline.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said the violations concentrated in the districts of Bent Jbeil, Marjayoun and Nabatieh, included the destruction of homes, burning of cars, bulldozing of streets, damaging a mosque and opening fire toward Lebanese areas.

The Israeli army carried out bulldozing operations on streets in Aitaroun and set fire to several homes.

It also opened fire on homes in the towns of Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun.

Another Israeli force stormed Qantara where it set fire to cars and damaged a mosque, the Lebanese broadcaster added.

The Israeli army fired at least two artillery shells toward the Khiyam town.

Lebanon and Israel reached a ceasefire deal Nov. 27 to end more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip which also halted under a ceasefire agreement Sunday.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured.









