German Chancellor Scholz slams Musk for using social media power to support far-right

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sharply criticized businessman Elon Musk, accusing the tech billionaire of using his social media power to interfere in global affairs and support far-right movements.

In a wide-ranging interview with Anadolu ahead of Germany's Feb. 23 early elections, Scholz voiced particular concern about Musk's influence on democratic processes in Europe.

"I met with Mr. Musk a long time ago. When he inaugurated his factory in Brandenburg, we had a conversation. Later we had another phone conversation, which was also about his business interests," Scholz said.

"However he has recently started using his newly acquired media power to interfere all over the world," he lamented, referring to Musk's high-profile political advocacy in the US, Britain, and Germany, among others.

The German chancellor, who is running as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for a second term, drew from historical perspectives in addressing Musk's influence.

"I'm familiar with interventions from powerful media entrepreneurs -- they often don't do it on the side of my party, the Social Democrats. This is something we've been witnessing since the 19th century," Scholz said.

"What bothers me is the support for extreme right-wing parties. Because that endangers democracy and coexistence in Europe. And I criticize that. And I will continue to criticize that," he stated.

- RISE OF FAR-RIGHT MOVEMENTS

The criticism comes amid growing concerns in Germany about the rise of far-right movements, particularly the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which Scholz accused of seeking to divide the country through anti-immigrant rhetoric. Musk has openly advocated for the party, saying on his X platform: "Only the AfD can save Germany."

Scholz also renewed his firm stance against far-right extremism, emphasizing that such movements pose a direct threat to Germany's democratic values, while highlighting how immigrants have strengthened German society through their vital contributions in healthcare, education, and industry.

"Germany is a country that has gained all of its prosperity and economic strength thanks to the fact that many people have lent a hand here. Starting with the guest workers of the 1960s," Scholz said, referring to a program that went on to include millions of Turkish workers moving to Germany.

"And all those who live here today, from many different countries, who are involved in all sectors, at the universities, in the research facilities of companies, on the assembly line, in the workshop, in the hospitals," he stressed.

Scholz was particularly moved by a public statement from a hospital in Magdeburg, Germany following an attack last December on a Christmas market, killing six people and injuring 300.

"I was very touched by what the Magdeburg hospital made public after the terrible attack. They said that we would not have been able to save many lives without the many doctors and nurses who came from other countries, who are helping us here," he said.

Elon Musk, a close ally of new US President Donald Trump, drew sharp criticism from Germany's government and rights groups after endorsing the far-right AfD ahead of the Feb. 23 general elections. The tech billionaire, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX, has faced backlash for using his platform, X, to influence European politics.

On US-Europe relations under the second Trump administration, Scholz expressed measured optimism, despite deep differences on security and trade issues.

"The EU is strong. With 450 million people, it is the largest economic area in the world. And building on this, we can act independently and confidently, with the goal of good cooperation," Scholz said.

"The transatlantic alliance, transatlantic cooperation is of the greatest interest to us. And that is why we will always act in a spirit of cooperation, but with a firm stance. Because Europe is strong," he stressed.

US President Trump has repeatedly criticized European countries over trade imbalances, market access, and regulatory policies. He has specifically targeted the EU's protective tariffs and environmental standards on American automobiles, calling them trade barriers. Trump has also strongly opposed European regulations affecting US tech giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon, threatening significant retaliatory tariffs in response.

Following his inauguration this week, Trump intensified his criticism of European allies over defense spending, demanding they allocate 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to defense -- more than double NATO's current 2% target. His skepticism toward NATO's collective defense commitments and criticism of previous US military aid to Ukraine have raised serious concerns in Berlin about America's ongoing commitment to European security.



- EU-TÜRKİYE RELATIONS

Asked about potential foreign policy priorities for a second term and his perspective on EU-Türkiye cooperation, Scholz emphasized the strong economic ties between Germany and Türkiye, highlighting opportunities for a deeper partnership.

"The economic relations between Germany and Türkiye are very good. Trade, exchange of goods, and services continue to increase and have just reached record levels, and we can expect this trend to continue," Scholz stated.

The Social Democratic chancellor also emphasized his commitment to further strengthening EU-Türkiye dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, and defense matters.

"One contribution that Germany can make is to ensure that relations between Türkiye and the EU improve. That's why I have strongly advocated for the European Union to resume discussions, dialogue, and conversations about the issues that exist between the EU and Türkiye. This has now taken place and will continue. I am very committed to this," Scholz said.

On Türkiye's interest in purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Scholz said technical talks are currently underway ahead of a potential sale.

"Türkiye is also interested in strengthening itself by purchasing German defense systems, for example our fighter aircraft. This is now being examined in Türkiye and we have made it possible. Let's see how the review in Türkiye turns out," he said.

Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes are jointly produced by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Germany's involvement in the production process requires its final approval for the sale to take place.











