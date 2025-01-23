US, S.KOREA AGREE TO MAINTAIN CLOSE COOPERATION ON N.KOREAS NUCLEAR ISSUE

US, S.Korea agree to maintain 'close' cooperation on N.Korea's nuclear issue

A person watches the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 06 January 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The new US administration and South Korea have agreed to maintain close cooperation on North Korea's nuclear issue, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was reached during South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul's first phone call with new Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

It comes days after US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to revive long-stalled peace talks with South Korea's longtime rival North Korea.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations, North Korean nuclear issues as well as trilateral cooperation involving Japan, the ministry said.

The two plan to coordinate details to hold in-person talks in Washington at the earliest possible date, it said.