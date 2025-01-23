UN reports dire humanitarian crisis in Haiti with over 6 million people in need of aid

The UN said Wednesday that more than 6 million people in Haiti, or around half the country's population, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

"The worsening security crisis has significantly impacted United Nations operations," Maria Isabel Salvador, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Special Representative for Haiti, told the UN Security Council.

Warning that the humanitarian crisis had reached "alarming levels," Salvador said: "Over 6 million people -- nearly half the population -- require humanitarian assistance, with 3.9 million targeted for aid. The number of internally displaced persons has tripled to over 1 million, with more than half being children."

She said displacement sites lack essential services such as clean water, sanitation and education, while food insecurity affects 48% of the population.

"Nearly 2 million people (are) in emergency conditions (IPC phase 4) and 6,000 in catastrophic conditions (IPC phase 5)," she said.

Noting that the situation continues to be compounded by widespread violence, Salvador said: "In response to the suspension of flights to Port-au-Prince and widespread violence, the UN decided to temporarily reduce its footprint in the capital."

Despite the challenges, she said the UN has continued its lifesaving missions, with 700 conducted in the last quarter alone.

"The UN remains committed to scaling up its presence as soon as security conditions permit," Salvador said.

Salvador further called on donors to contribute generously to the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan, which requires $908 million.

Haiti has been grappling with a wave of gang violence in recent years, worsened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Violent gangs control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince and terrorize the population through killings, kidnappings and raping, and there seems to be no end in sight.

Haiti's national police has about 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people, according to the UN.