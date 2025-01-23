Trump delays TikTok U.S. ban, gives 75 days to find buyer

After being offline for just 12 hours in the U.S., TikTok's nationwide ban was postponed by President Donald Trump, giving the app 75 days to find a buyer. This move allows the new administration time to make an appropriate decision.

According to the recently approved ban by the Supreme Court, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, must transfer ownership to a non-China-based company to address security concerns over data collection and propaganda spread through the app's algorithm. Trump suggested that selling even 50% of the company might suffice to prevent the ban. Potential buyers include YouTuber MrBeast and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

MrBeast, along with a group of investors, made an offer to save TikTok, though the amount hasn't been disclosed, with Trump mentioning a figure close to $1 trillion. Musk hasn't publicly expressed interest in purchasing TikTok but has shown support for the idea.

The ban's delay has been welcomed by TikTok and free speech advocates, who argue that closing the app would violate the First Amendment. Some legal experts, however, believe Trump's executive order might not align with the Constitution.

Under U.S. law, the president cannot cancel laws approved by Congress and confirmed by the Supreme Court. However, a delay is possible if "significant progress" is made in complying with the law's requirements. The deadline for ByteDance to find a buyer and meet these conditions is April 5, unless legal challenges arise.

ByteDance has yet to officially announce its intention to sell TikTok, and some Republican senators have argued that the law is already in effect, with no legal grounds for a permanent delay. To continue operating in the U.S., ByteDance must sever ties with China and meet the law's conditions for a sale agreement.