Kremlin disputes Trump’s remarks on Soviet role in World War II

The Kremlin on Thursday disputed US President Donald Trump's remarks a day earlier on the Soviet Union playing a supportive role during World War II.

On Wednesday, Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social that they must not forget that Russia "helped us" win World War II, claiming that the Soviet Union lost almost 60 million people during this period.

Trump's remarks came a day after he indicated that additional sanctions on Russia are "likely" if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiation table to end the Moscow-Kyiv war.

"In this case, you noted a topic on which, perhaps, one can disagree with Mr. President (Trump), with all due respect," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in the capital Moscow.

"Let's not forget that President Trump has already noted that there is an ocean between America and Europe. And there was an ocean then too. And the war, and the theater of military operations, and the deaths of tens of millions of people took place on a different continent for America," Peskov further said.

Expressing that Russia will never forget the assistance given by the US during World War II, Peskov also said that the figures given by Trump on Soviet losses do not correspond to official data from Russian historians and specialists from across the continent.

Peskov went on to say that the Kremlin has seen nothing new with regard to Trump's remarks on imposing further sanctions on Moscow if a deal on Ukraine is not reached, arguing that the US president "often resorted" to such a method during his first term in office.

