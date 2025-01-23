Bosnia War massacre film nominated for Oscar

A Croatian film that chronicles the 1993 Strpci massacre during the Bosnian War has been nominated for an Oscar in the short film category.

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, directed by Nebojsa Slijepcevic, documents the Serbian Republic Army's killing of 18 Bosniaks and a Croatian civilian at the Strpci train station on Feb. 27, 1993.

The drama, which won the European Film Academy's best short film and the Cannes Film Festival's Golden Palm awards, focuses on retired Croatian officer Tomo Buzov, who could not remain silent about the incident.

It narrates the tragic event where 19 civilians were abducted from a train traveling from Belgrade to Bar and subsequently murdered.

Only four bodies have been recovered in the 32 years since the massacre.

The film highlights the brutal ethnic violence that characterized the 1992 - 1995 Bosnian War, bringing international attention to the largely forgotten atrocity.













