Zelenskyy discusses cooperation with Azerbaijani, Israeli counterparts in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday discussed bilateral cooperation with his Azerbaijani and Israeli counterparts on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog to discuss important issues of Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

Zelenskyy said among the main topics he discussed with Herzog were shared challenges and collaboration, particularly in the security sphere, as well as "ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine."

He said Ukraine is glad to see people who were in captivity returning home, referring to the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which came into force in Gaza on Jan. 19.

They also agreed on areas for future cooperation, according to a Ukrainian presidential statement, which said Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued security and stability throughout the Middle East.

Zelenskyy also held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that focused on bilateral ties in the political, economic, and humanitarian areas.

A statement by the Azerbaijani presidency said the conversation also touched on cooperation in the energy sector and regional security issues.

Zelenskyy said on X that he once again expressed his condolences to Aliyev over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight that killed 38 out of 67 people on board in late December.

"The evidence from the crash site is clear, and it is essential to pressure Russia to compel it to tell the truth," he said, adding that they also discussed the development of bilateral ties, including prospects for increasing trade and collaboration in the energy sector.

Zelenskyy arrived in Davos on Tuesday, where he gave a special address and held talks with several international leaders, including his Finnish and Swiss counterparts, the premiers of Albania, Qatar, and Vietnam, and the German chancellor.























